Los Angeles, CA
363 North SWEETZER Avenue
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

363 North SWEETZER Avenue

363 N Sweetzer Ave · No Longer Available




Location

363 N Sweetzer Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 2015 construction near the Grove. This beautiful, cutting edge modern has it all! Beautifully manicured landscaping heightens this contemporary's curb appeal. Top of the line finishes embellish the bright, open floor plan as you enter this beauty. Large living area equipped with a fireplace, guided into a sizable formal dining area situated next to a gorgeous Gourmet kitchen equipped with high-end Viking appliances. Tall, glass doors slide open to a large, private backyard with a sparkling pool & spa - perfect for entertaining. 5 spacious bedrooms (1 down, 4 up), each with ensuite bathroom. Vast master suite has its own toasty fireplace & hip wetbar. The location is absolutely amazing, centrally located and walking distance to shops, restaurants, the Grove and Beverly Center. This is modern LA living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
363 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 363 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
363 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 363 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 363 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 363 North SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 363 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 North SWEETZER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 363 North SWEETZER Avenue has a pool.
Does 363 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 363 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 363 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
