363 North SWEETZER Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning 2015 construction near the Grove. This beautiful, cutting edge modern has it all! Beautifully manicured landscaping heightens this contemporary's curb appeal. Top of the line finishes embellish the bright, open floor plan as you enter this beauty. Large living area equipped with a fireplace, guided into a sizable formal dining area situated next to a gorgeous Gourmet kitchen equipped with high-end Viking appliances. Tall, glass doors slide open to a large, private backyard with a sparkling pool & spa - perfect for entertaining. 5 spacious bedrooms (1 down, 4 up), each with ensuite bathroom. Vast master suite has its own toasty fireplace & hip wetbar. The location is absolutely amazing, centrally located and walking distance to shops, restaurants, the Grove and Beverly Center. This is modern LA living at its finest.