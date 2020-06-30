All apartments in Los Angeles
363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2

363 West Amar Street · No Longer Available
Location

363 West Amar Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming One Bed One Bath Apartment Located In San Pedro! This unit is equipped with stove/oven, microwave and laundry facility (on site). Tile floor throughout, very clean. This apartment is located near the 110 freeway, Ports O Call, restaurants, and two large shopping centers. The unit also features a parking spot in a gated parking lot.

For more information on showings and the application process please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123.

No Pets

**Renters Insurance Mandatory Upon Lease Signing For All Renters
**Qualifications For Applicants Are Detailed on Our Website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 have any available units?
363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 have?
Some of 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 offers parking.
Does 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 have a pool?
No, 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

