363 1/2 W. Amar Street - 363 1/2

Amenities

on-site laundry parking microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming One Bed One Bath Apartment Located In San Pedro! This unit is equipped with stove/oven, microwave and laundry facility (on site). Tile floor throughout, very clean. This apartment is located near the 110 freeway, Ports O Call, restaurants, and two large shopping centers. The unit also features a parking spot in a gated parking lot.



For more information on showings and the application process please call Christina or Gabby at (310) 831-0123.



No Pets



**Renters Insurance Mandatory Upon Lease Signing For All Renters

**Qualifications For Applicants Are Detailed on Our Website