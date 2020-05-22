All apartments in Los Angeles
3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue

3625 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Maplewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom home situated on a private landscaped lot with water permeable plants throughout. This home offers hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. The master bedroom boasts French doors that open to the oasis like backyard and patio perfect for enjoying the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. Property also includes a finished garage which has been converted to a studio with a full bathroom. Walking distance to award winning Beethoven Street Elementary School, Mar Vista Farmers Market, and just a short bike ride to the beach and Abbot Kinney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
