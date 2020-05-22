3625 MAPLEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom home situated on a private landscaped lot with water permeable plants throughout. This home offers hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. The master bedroom boasts French doors that open to the oasis like backyard and patio perfect for enjoying the indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. Property also includes a finished garage which has been converted to a studio with a full bathroom. Walking distance to award winning Beethoven Street Elementary School, Mar Vista Farmers Market, and just a short bike ride to the beach and Abbot Kinney.