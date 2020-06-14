3624 BOYCE Avenue

Amenities
A sweet, sun-filled unit, in prime Atwater Village available for lease. Updated and located on a lovely, tree-lined street, this 1 bd + den/office, 1ba is the perfect place to call home! Upstairs, back unit features original hardwood flooring & recessed lighting throughout. Open living & dining rooms offer plenty of natural light and views of the San Gabriel Mountains. Updated kitchen contains wood cabinets, granite countertops, & new appliances. The bedroom is well-proportioned, and could easily fit a Cali King bed. An additional bonus room is perfect for a home office or den. Other features include clean, nicely laid out bathroom, central heat/air, 4 closets, and period details. Private laundry with a washer and dryer is downstairs, behind the garage. Convenient to all that Atwater has to offer-great coffee, yummy tacos and the Sunday farmer's market. Water paid by owner. No pets.