Los Angeles, CA
3624 BOYCE Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 3:11 PM

3624 BOYCE Avenue

3624 Boyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Boyce Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A sweet, sun-filled unit, in prime Atwater Village available for lease. Updated and located on a lovely, tree-lined street, this 1 bd + den/office, 1ba is the perfect place to call home! Upstairs, back unit features original hardwood flooring & recessed lighting throughout. Open living & dining rooms offer plenty of natural light and views of the San Gabriel Mountains. Updated kitchen contains wood cabinets, granite countertops, & new appliances. The bedroom is well-proportioned, and could easily fit a Cali King bed. An additional bonus room is perfect for a home office or den. Other features include clean, nicely laid out bathroom, central heat/air, 4 closets, and period details. Private laundry with a washer and dryer is downstairs, behind the garage. Convenient to all that Atwater has to offer-great coffee, yummy tacos and the Sunday farmer's market. Water paid by owner. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 BOYCE Avenue have any available units?
3624 BOYCE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 BOYCE Avenue have?
Some of 3624 BOYCE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 BOYCE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3624 BOYCE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 BOYCE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3624 BOYCE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3624 BOYCE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3624 BOYCE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3624 BOYCE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 BOYCE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 BOYCE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3624 BOYCE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3624 BOYCE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3624 BOYCE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 BOYCE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 BOYCE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
