3620 Ellsworth Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

NOW PRE-LEASING FOR JANUARY 2019. Welcome to your new home! This ultra contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been

completely re-imagined with no expense spared. Our owners take great pride in bringing a contemporary lifestyle to some of the

most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Your chef's kitchen will feature Caesarstone Quartz counter tops and European style

cabinetry, LED lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The open concept floor plan provides a seamless transition from kitchen to

family room, which is perfect for entertaining! Enjoy engineered wood flooring throughout with European style bathrooms, and high

end tile flooring and surrounds. Strategically located in the heart of the city of Silver Lake, you would be within minutes of the

hottest restaurants, walking trails, museums, nightlife, and seasonal festivals. Your unit will include a separate 1-car garage.