Los Angeles, CA
3620 Ellsworth Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

3620 Ellsworth Street

3620 Ellsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

3620 Ellsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR JANUARY 2019. Welcome to your new home! This ultra contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been
completely re-imagined with no expense spared. Our owners take great pride in bringing a contemporary lifestyle to some of the
most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Your chef's kitchen will feature Caesarstone Quartz counter tops and European style
cabinetry, LED lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The open concept floor plan provides a seamless transition from kitchen to
family room, which is perfect for entertaining! Enjoy engineered wood flooring throughout with European style bathrooms, and high
end tile flooring and surrounds. Strategically located in the heart of the city of Silver Lake, you would be within minutes of the
hottest restaurants, walking trails, museums, nightlife, and seasonal festivals. Your unit will include a separate 1-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
3620 Ellsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 3620 Ellsworth Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Ellsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 3620 Ellsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3620 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 3620 Ellsworth Street offers parking.
Does 3620 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Ellsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 3620 Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 3620 Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 Ellsworth Street has units with dishwashers.
