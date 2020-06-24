3620 Ellsworth Street

Amenities
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR JANUARY 2019. Welcome to your new home! This ultra contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has been
completely re-imagined with no expense spared. Our owners take great pride in bringing a contemporary lifestyle to some of the
most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Your chef's kitchen will feature Caesarstone Quartz counter tops and European style
cabinetry, LED lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The open concept floor plan provides a seamless transition from kitchen to
family room, which is perfect for entertaining! Enjoy engineered wood flooring throughout with European style bathrooms, and high
end tile flooring and surrounds. Strategically located in the heart of the city of Silver Lake, you would be within minutes of the
hottest restaurants, walking trails, museums, nightlife, and seasonal festivals. Your unit will include a separate 1-car garage.