All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3619 Harriman Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3619 Harriman Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3619 Harriman Ave.

3619 Harriman Avenue · (818) 884-5155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3619 Harriman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3619 Harriman Ave. · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Remodeled House in Nice Hilly Area of Los Angeles! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Pasadena.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Newer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops
Unit comes with a Stove, Microwave, and Washer & Dryer
Fully Remodeled Bathrooms with High end Glass Shower Doors
Central air throughout the house for those hot summer days
There is a Bonus Room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or as an Office
Custom outdoor space with built in barbecue grill under a covered patio that will be great for entertaining all year long.
Plenty of parking! Driveway can hold 3 cars and there is street parking out front
Private Backyard to enjoy the views and socal weather! .
Lease price: $3,650 mo. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne Wilson: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5796193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Harriman Ave. have any available units?
3619 Harriman Ave. has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Harriman Ave. have?
Some of 3619 Harriman Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Harriman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Harriman Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Harriman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3619 Harriman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3619 Harriman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Harriman Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3619 Harriman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 Harriman Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Harriman Ave. have a pool?
No, 3619 Harriman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Harriman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3619 Harriman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Harriman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Harriman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3619 Harriman Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity