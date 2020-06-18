3619 Harriman Ave.

Amenities
Remodeled House in Nice Hilly Area of Los Angeles! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles. Perfectly situated minutes away from both downtown LA and Pasadena.
Fully Remodeled Kitchen! Including Newer Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops
Unit comes with a Stove, Microwave, and Washer & Dryer
Fully Remodeled Bathrooms with High end Glass Shower Doors
Central air throughout the house for those hot summer days
There is a Bonus Room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or as an Office
Custom outdoor space with built in barbecue grill under a covered patio that will be great for entertaining all year long.
Plenty of parking! Driveway can hold 3 cars and there is street parking out front
Private Backyard to enjoy the views and socal weather! .
Lease price: $3,650 mo. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
Dwayne Wilson: tel/text 818-396-7945
Realtor DRE #02086678
Please submit your application online: www.LRSRM.com
Security deposit amount will depend on credit.
" Equal Housing Provider and we follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE5796193)