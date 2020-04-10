3619 Denker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen + Prime USC Location Top Floor Corner Unit 2BR with gorgeous natural stone floors and a wide open expansive kitchen made for a Chef with stellar hood range and premium stainless steel appliances. Must see in person to believe. Gorgeous tree-lined streets and amazing park right around the corner. And of course, walking distance to USC Campus. Ample street parking. Option available for on-site parking including open tandem or covered garage spot.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)



12 month lease

small pets allowed



