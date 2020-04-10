All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3619 Denker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3619 Denker Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

3619 Denker Avenue

3619 Denker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3619 Denker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen + Prime USC Location Top Floor Corner Unit 2BR with gorgeous natural stone floors and a wide open expansive kitchen made for a Chef with stellar hood range and premium stainless steel appliances. Must see in person to believe. Gorgeous tree-lined streets and amazing park right around the corner. And of course, walking distance to USC Campus. Ample street parking. Option available for on-site parking including open tandem or covered garage spot.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact for efficiency purposes)

12 month lease
small pets allowed

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3619-denker-ave-los-angeles-ca-90018-usa/b3fcea99-78e9-4237-a3ff-798c6e3be5c8

(RLNE5128011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Denker Avenue have any available units?
3619 Denker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Denker Avenue have?
Some of 3619 Denker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Denker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Denker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Denker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 Denker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3619 Denker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Denker Avenue offers parking.
Does 3619 Denker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 Denker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Denker Avenue have a pool?
No, 3619 Denker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Denker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3619 Denker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Denker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 Denker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College