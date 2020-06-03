3615 CARDIFF Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

New construction, townhouse style, 1 bedroom + 1.5 baths with open kitchen/living/dining area. Engineered wood floors, quality finishes, balcony off upstairs bedroom. Sexy design by John Reed Architectural Group. Central location near Palms Metro stop and Main St. Culver City. Central heat and A/C. Laundry included. Gated parking. Appliances include stove, DW, MW, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Built in closets, roller shade window coverings. Sorry, no smoking, no pets. Minimum one year lease term required. Photos may not be of the unit advertised but are similar floor plan, finish, materials and quality of the unit advertised. Available May 1, 2019.