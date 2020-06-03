All apartments in Los Angeles
3615 CARDIFF Avenue
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

3615 CARDIFF Avenue

3615 Cardiff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Cardiff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New construction, townhouse style, 1 bedroom + 1.5 baths with open kitchen/living/dining area. Engineered wood floors, quality finishes, balcony off upstairs bedroom. Sexy design by John Reed Architectural Group. Central location near Palms Metro stop and Main St. Culver City. Central heat and A/C. Laundry included. Gated parking. Appliances include stove, DW, MW, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Built in closets, roller shade window coverings. Sorry, no smoking, no pets. Minimum one year lease term required. Photos may not be of the unit advertised but are similar floor plan, finish, materials and quality of the unit advertised. Available May 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 CARDIFF Avenue have any available units?
3615 CARDIFF Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 CARDIFF Avenue have?
Some of 3615 CARDIFF Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 CARDIFF Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3615 CARDIFF Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 CARDIFF Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3615 CARDIFF Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3615 CARDIFF Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3615 CARDIFF Avenue offers parking.
Does 3615 CARDIFF Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 CARDIFF Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 CARDIFF Avenue have a pool?
No, 3615 CARDIFF Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3615 CARDIFF Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3615 CARDIFF Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 CARDIFF Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 CARDIFF Avenue has units with dishwashers.
