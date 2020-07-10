All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

3612 Barbara Street

3612 Barbara Street · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Barbara Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Palisades home is the one you are looking for. Spectacular unobstructed ocean and Catalina Island views from almost every room. Upper level features an open floor plan with a living room, dining room and a gorgeous deck for dining al fresco. The gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinets, black granite and solid oak floors throughout. The beautiful appliances glisten underneath the smooth ceilings and recessed lighting. The master suite has a romantic fireplace and private deck for enjoying your morning coffee while gazing out to the ocean. Have your own spa day in the Kohler clawfoot tub and oversized shower. A bedroom and full bathroom round off this level. The lower level features a third bedroom with an ensuite. The large backyard has an oversized patio for entertaining and landscaped yard with panoramic views. Lots of storage and built in stereo speakers throughout. Walking distance to a quaint general store and walking distance to three parks and the bluff. With the cool temperature and fresh ocean breeze, this is the best kept secret area in southern CA. This property has it all and will not last long- what are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Barbara Street have any available units?
3612 Barbara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Barbara Street have?
Some of 3612 Barbara Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Barbara Street currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Barbara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Barbara Street pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Barbara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3612 Barbara Street offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Barbara Street offers parking.
Does 3612 Barbara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Barbara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Barbara Street have a pool?
No, 3612 Barbara Street does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Barbara Street have accessible units?
No, 3612 Barbara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Barbara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Barbara Street has units with dishwashers.
