3612 Barbara Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fabulous Palisades home is the one you are looking for. Spectacular unobstructed ocean and Catalina Island views from almost every room. Upper level features an open floor plan with a living room, dining room and a gorgeous deck for dining al fresco. The gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinets, black granite and solid oak floors throughout. The beautiful appliances glisten underneath the smooth ceilings and recessed lighting. The master suite has a romantic fireplace and private deck for enjoying your morning coffee while gazing out to the ocean. Have your own spa day in the Kohler clawfoot tub and oversized shower. A bedroom and full bathroom round off this level. The lower level features a third bedroom with an ensuite. The large backyard has an oversized patio for entertaining and landscaped yard with panoramic views. Lots of storage and built in stereo speakers throughout. Walking distance to a quaint general store and walking distance to three parks and the bluff. With the cool temperature and fresh ocean breeze, this is the best kept secret area in southern CA. This property has it all and will not last long- what are you waiting for?