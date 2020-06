Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Beautiful single apartment with exposed brick. This is a must see! The unit comes with hardwood floors, full kitchen, office or small room for bed and a full bathroom. Partial view of the Hollywood Hills. Two closets offer plenty of storage. Located on a beautiful treelined street between Wilshire and 3rd. Walk to cafes, coffee shops and the Grove. Parking is off street and permitted through the city. Building is secure with code for entry. Pictures are of a like unit.