Los Angeles, CA
361 North KILKEA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

361 North KILKEA Drive

361 North Kilkea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

361 North Kilkea Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
STUNNING, MODERN BEVERLY GROVE VILLA WITH POOL AND SPA AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE. This gorgeous contemporary home, located on one of the best streets in Beverly Grove, features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Pocket doors throughout create an amazing indoor/outdoor flow along with the open, gourmet island kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. All bedrooms are ensuite including an incredible master suite offering a walk-in closet, private balcony and luxurious spa bath with steam shower. The living room with fireplace opens to a very private backyard oasis featuring a pool/spa, and expansive deck. Additional features include sound system, security cameras, Nest, open office area, two balconies, blackout shades in all bedrooms, tons of natural light, designer finishes and fixtures throughout, attached garage. Ideally located steps from L.A.'s best dining and shopping on Melrose, the Grove, Third Street, Beverly Center. Available unfurnished for $16,950.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 North KILKEA Drive have any available units?
361 North KILKEA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 North KILKEA Drive have?
Some of 361 North KILKEA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 North KILKEA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
361 North KILKEA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 North KILKEA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 361 North KILKEA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 361 North KILKEA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 361 North KILKEA Drive offers parking.
Does 361 North KILKEA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 361 North KILKEA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 North KILKEA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 361 North KILKEA Drive has a pool.
Does 361 North KILKEA Drive have accessible units?
No, 361 North KILKEA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 361 North KILKEA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 361 North KILKEA Drive has units with dishwashers.
