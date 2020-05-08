361 North KILKEA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

STUNNING, MODERN BEVERLY GROVE VILLA WITH POOL AND SPA AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE. This gorgeous contemporary home, located on one of the best streets in Beverly Grove, features 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Pocket doors throughout create an amazing indoor/outdoor flow along with the open, gourmet island kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. All bedrooms are ensuite including an incredible master suite offering a walk-in closet, private balcony and luxurious spa bath with steam shower. The living room with fireplace opens to a very private backyard oasis featuring a pool/spa, and expansive deck. Additional features include sound system, security cameras, Nest, open office area, two balconies, blackout shades in all bedrooms, tons of natural light, designer finishes and fixtures throughout, attached garage. Ideally located steps from L.A.'s best dining and shopping on Melrose, the Grove, Third Street, Beverly Center. Available unfurnished for $16,950.