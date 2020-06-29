All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:34 AM

3604 S Meyler Street

3604 South Meyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

3604 South Meyler Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Panoramic Ocean, Catalina Island and Sunset VIEWS from this stylist Contemporary custom-built home in desirable Palisades area of San Pedro, just a few short blocks to the ocean. Spacious & streaming with natural light and unique architectural details throughout with most major windows facing dramatic views. New light maple hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen is a chef's delight with black granite counters, large central island, maple cabinets, and top-of-the-line Viking gourmet appliances.View the garden and lush backyard through the window in the tastefully appointed dining room. Peaceful master bedroom with high ceilings and 180 views offers walk-in closet, lots of storage, and a great balcony for morning coffee. Master ensuite spa/bathroom features travertine tile and counter-tops, maple cabinetry, whirlpool tub, and separate over-sized shower. Cuddle up to the cozy fireplace in the living room while viewing the sunset over the ocean as sailboats glide through the waves on their journey. The secluded completely fenced backyard offers flowering shrubs, lush greenery, two pepper trees, and a patio great for BBQ's and parties. The private stone paved driveway leads to a two-car garage. Don't miss the roof top deck with breathtaking views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 S Meyler Street have any available units?
3604 S Meyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 S Meyler Street have?
Some of 3604 S Meyler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 S Meyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
3604 S Meyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 S Meyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 3604 S Meyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3604 S Meyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 3604 S Meyler Street offers parking.
Does 3604 S Meyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 S Meyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 S Meyler Street have a pool?
Yes, 3604 S Meyler Street has a pool.
Does 3604 S Meyler Street have accessible units?
No, 3604 S Meyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 S Meyler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 S Meyler Street has units with dishwashers.
