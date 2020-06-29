3604 S Meyler Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Panoramic Ocean, Catalina Island and Sunset VIEWS from this stylist Contemporary custom-built home in desirable Palisades area of San Pedro, just a few short blocks to the ocean. Spacious & streaming with natural light and unique architectural details throughout with most major windows facing dramatic views. New light maple hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen is a chef's delight with black granite counters, large central island, maple cabinets, and top-of-the-line Viking gourmet appliances.View the garden and lush backyard through the window in the tastefully appointed dining room. Peaceful master bedroom with high ceilings and 180 views offers walk-in closet, lots of storage, and a great balcony for morning coffee. Master ensuite spa/bathroom features travertine tile and counter-tops, maple cabinetry, whirlpool tub, and separate over-sized shower. Cuddle up to the cozy fireplace in the living room while viewing the sunset over the ocean as sailboats glide through the waves on their journey. The secluded completely fenced backyard offers flowering shrubs, lush greenery, two pepper trees, and a patio great for BBQ's and parties. The private stone paved driveway leads to a two-car garage. Don't miss the roof top deck with breathtaking views!