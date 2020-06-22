All apartments in Los Angeles
3601 Jasmine Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:46 PM

3601 Jasmine Avenue

3601 Jasmine Avenue · (310) 545-5269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3601 Jasmine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this updated studio with an open floor plan and full kitchen in West Los Angeles! This first-floor unit features a private entrance, upgraded wood-like flooring, upgraded lighting, and a small lawn by the private entrance. Also enjoy large windows for an abundance of natural light. Stay cool in the summer heat with an A/C. The fully-equipped kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator and stove and a stainless steel dishwasher to be installed by move in! Laundry in building. It's only one short block to nearest blue line bus and 7 minutes away from the Metro Link train station going to the beach or downtown. It is also convenient to the 10 FWY, 405 FWY, Palms Elementary, Palms Middle School, Woodbine Park, food, shopping, and more! Near Venice Blvd! Schedule a showing today! Private Garage available for rent! Please call the leasing team for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Jasmine Avenue have any available units?
3601 Jasmine Avenue has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Jasmine Avenue have?
Some of 3601 Jasmine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Jasmine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Jasmine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Jasmine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Jasmine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3601 Jasmine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Jasmine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3601 Jasmine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Jasmine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Jasmine Avenue have a pool?
No, 3601 Jasmine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Jasmine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3601 Jasmine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Jasmine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Jasmine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
