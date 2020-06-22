3601 Jasmine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this updated studio with an open floor plan and full kitchen in West Los Angeles! This first-floor unit features a private entrance, upgraded wood-like flooring, upgraded lighting, and a small lawn by the private entrance. Also enjoy large windows for an abundance of natural light. Stay cool in the summer heat with an A/C. The fully-equipped kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator and stove and a stainless steel dishwasher to be installed by move in! Laundry in building. It's only one short block to nearest blue line bus and 7 minutes away from the Metro Link train station going to the beach or downtown. It is also convenient to the 10 FWY, 405 FWY, Palms Elementary, Palms Middle School, Woodbine Park, food, shopping, and more! Near Venice Blvd! Schedule a showing today! Private Garage available for rent! Please call the leasing team for more information.