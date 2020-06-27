360 North KILKEA Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT REMODELED SPANISH HOME IN BEVERLY GROVE. This three bedroom home with three full bathrooms has been extensively updated with new flooring throughout, dual pane windows, custom kitchen cabinetry, caesarstone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. The home also features two en-suite bedrooms, living room with vaulted ceiling, large picture window and beautiful mantel, very large closets, a nicely landscaped, spacious and private back yard, and a detached two car garage behind private gates. The home is ideally located in very close proximity to L.A.'s best shopping and dining, near Third Street, The Grove, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.