All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 360 North KILKEA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
360 North KILKEA Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

360 North KILKEA Drive

360 North Kilkea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

360 North Kilkea Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT REMODELED SPANISH HOME IN BEVERLY GROVE. This three bedroom home with three full bathrooms has been extensively updated with new flooring throughout, dual pane windows, custom kitchen cabinetry, caesarstone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. The home also features two en-suite bedrooms, living room with vaulted ceiling, large picture window and beautiful mantel, very large closets, a nicely landscaped, spacious and private back yard, and a detached two car garage behind private gates. The home is ideally located in very close proximity to L.A.'s best shopping and dining, near Third Street, The Grove, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 North KILKEA Drive have any available units?
360 North KILKEA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 North KILKEA Drive have?
Some of 360 North KILKEA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 North KILKEA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
360 North KILKEA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 North KILKEA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 360 North KILKEA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 360 North KILKEA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 360 North KILKEA Drive offers parking.
Does 360 North KILKEA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 North KILKEA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 North KILKEA Drive have a pool?
No, 360 North KILKEA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 360 North KILKEA Drive have accessible units?
No, 360 North KILKEA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 360 North KILKEA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 North KILKEA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College