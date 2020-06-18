All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 36 27TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
36 27TH Place
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

36 27TH Place

36 27th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

36 27th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Steps to the sand this architectural high-end unit has a lot to offer the future tenant. From high-end finishes, appliance, built-ins, privacy, in and outdoor living, walking to the beach, bars and restaurants it will be hard to find anything to match. Glass doors expand the open floor plan living room to include a private, hedged-in, landscaped front yard. The Wolf range and SubZero fridge up the ante in the kitchen. A washer and dryer are located in a dedicated laundry room inside the unit. The light-drenched master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and adjacent bath with soaking tub and shower. Completely remodeled in 2017 the unit has limes stone flooring and the custom-designed cabinetry provides scads of storage throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 27TH Place have any available units?
36 27TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 27TH Place have?
Some of 36 27TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 27TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
36 27TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 27TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 36 27TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 36 27TH Place offer parking?
No, 36 27TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 36 27TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 27TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 27TH Place have a pool?
No, 36 27TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 36 27TH Place have accessible units?
No, 36 27TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 36 27TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 27TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College