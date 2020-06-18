36 27TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Steps to the sand this architectural high-end unit has a lot to offer the future tenant. From high-end finishes, appliance, built-ins, privacy, in and outdoor living, walking to the beach, bars and restaurants it will be hard to find anything to match. Glass doors expand the open floor plan living room to include a private, hedged-in, landscaped front yard. The Wolf range and SubZero fridge up the ante in the kitchen. A washer and dryer are located in a dedicated laundry room inside the unit. The light-drenched master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and adjacent bath with soaking tub and shower. Completely remodeled in 2017 the unit has limes stone flooring and the custom-designed cabinetry provides scads of storage throughout.