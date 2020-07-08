All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3580 WASATCH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3580 WASATCH Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

3580 WASATCH Avenue

3580 Wasatch Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3580 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Nestled on a quiet street is this charming two-bedroom, two-bath home with a spacious detached bonus room (600 sqft) that could be used as a studio or office space. The home features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, built-in cabinetry, a fireplace, and updated bathrooms. The large fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining with a patio area and room for a bbq. Alley access to an oversized 2- car detached garage for private parking, and a front driveway for guest parking. Short distance to the beach, Venice entertainment, and much more. 3rd bedroom is a detached studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3580 WASATCH Avenue have any available units?
3580 WASATCH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3580 WASATCH Avenue have?
Some of 3580 WASATCH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3580 WASATCH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3580 WASATCH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3580 WASATCH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3580 WASATCH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3580 WASATCH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3580 WASATCH Avenue offers parking.
Does 3580 WASATCH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3580 WASATCH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3580 WASATCH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3580 WASATCH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3580 WASATCH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3580 WASATCH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3580 WASATCH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3580 WASATCH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College