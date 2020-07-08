3580 WASATCH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Nestled on a quiet street is this charming two-bedroom, two-bath home with a spacious detached bonus room (600 sqft) that could be used as a studio or office space. The home features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, built-in cabinetry, a fireplace, and updated bathrooms. The large fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining with a patio area and room for a bbq. Alley access to an oversized 2- car detached garage for private parking, and a front driveway for guest parking. Short distance to the beach, Venice entertainment, and much more. 3rd bedroom is a detached studio.