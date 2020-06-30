All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

3580 South Budlong Avenue

3580 Budlong Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3580 Budlong Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
Well Located and newly renovated unit close to campus. Every room has a private bathroom and Washer/Dryer is included. Central A/C and Heat. On Call Maintenance.
Located within the DPS Patrol and Free Lyft Zones.

*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

California DRE#02092585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3580 South Budlong Avenue have any available units?
3580 South Budlong Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3580 South Budlong Avenue have?
Some of 3580 South Budlong Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3580 South Budlong Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3580 South Budlong Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3580 South Budlong Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3580 South Budlong Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3580 South Budlong Avenue offer parking?
No, 3580 South Budlong Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3580 South Budlong Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3580 South Budlong Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3580 South Budlong Avenue have a pool?
No, 3580 South Budlong Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3580 South Budlong Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3580 South Budlong Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3580 South Budlong Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3580 South Budlong Avenue has units with dishwashers.

