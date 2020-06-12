354 E 97th Street

Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The unit was freshly painted and has newer laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallway and bedroom and ceramic tile throughout the entry, kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has cherry wood maple cabinets with Formica counter tops, and includes a freestanding 4 burner stove. The bathroom has a shower over tub, a single vanity and a ceiling exhaust fan. Newer vinyl dual pane widows throughout the unit. The unit includes a gated and uncovered single car parking space next to the unit. Centrally located within 6 miles of USC Campus and Exposition Park, 8 miles of Staples Center, 6 miles of the Inglewood Forum and the NEW under construction NFL football stadium. Easy access to neighborhood shopping strip centers, Easy access to 105 and 110 freeways and the Los Angeles international Airport.