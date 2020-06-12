All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:55 AM

354 E 97th Street

354 East 97th Street · (213) 247-6755
Location

354 East 97th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 356 1/2 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The unit was freshly painted and has newer laminate flooring throughout the living room, hallway and bedroom and ceramic tile throughout the entry, kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has cherry wood maple cabinets with Formica counter tops, and includes a freestanding 4 burner stove. The bathroom has a shower over tub, a single vanity and a ceiling exhaust fan. Newer vinyl dual pane widows throughout the unit. The unit includes a gated and uncovered single car parking space next to the unit. Centrally located within 6 miles of USC Campus and Exposition Park, 8 miles of Staples Center, 6 miles of the Inglewood Forum and the NEW under construction NFL football stadium. Easy access to neighborhood shopping strip centers, Easy access to 105 and 110 freeways and the Los Angeles international Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 E 97th Street have any available units?
354 E 97th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 354 E 97th Street have?
Some of 354 E 97th Street's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 E 97th Street currently offering any rent specials?
354 E 97th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 E 97th Street pet-friendly?
No, 354 E 97th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 354 E 97th Street offer parking?
Yes, 354 E 97th Street does offer parking.
Does 354 E 97th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 E 97th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 E 97th Street have a pool?
No, 354 E 97th Street does not have a pool.
Does 354 E 97th Street have accessible units?
No, 354 E 97th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 354 E 97th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 E 97th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
