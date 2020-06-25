All apartments in Los Angeles
3526 ALGINET Drive
3526 ALGINET Drive

3526 Alginet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3526 Alginet Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Views! Views! Views! Just remodeled, Stunning single level contemporary house with sweeping panoramic views in prestigious Encino Hills and acclaimed Lanai Rd School District! This beautiful home boasts brand new HW flrs & recessed lighting throughout with tons of closet space & views from every room. The spacious open floor plan includes a dinning area & built in bar, Panoramic picture windows open to jetliner views, beautiful backyard & sparkling swimming pool making it ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Brand new kitchen with center island farmhouse-style sink stainless steel appliances quartz counter tops, breakfast area & adjacent laundry rm. The Master Suite facing the gorgeous views features his & hers walk in closets & bathroom w/ dual sinks, makeup counter and separate shower & tub. Located few mins away from the best private schools on Mulholland corridor and convenient access to the the FWYs while away from traffic & noise. Landlord Motivated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 ALGINET Drive have any available units?
3526 ALGINET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 ALGINET Drive have?
Some of 3526 ALGINET Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 ALGINET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3526 ALGINET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 ALGINET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3526 ALGINET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3526 ALGINET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3526 ALGINET Drive offers parking.
Does 3526 ALGINET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 ALGINET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 ALGINET Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3526 ALGINET Drive has a pool.
Does 3526 ALGINET Drive have accessible units?
No, 3526 ALGINET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 ALGINET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 ALGINET Drive has units with dishwashers.
