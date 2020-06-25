3526 ALGINET Drive

Amenities

Views! Views! Views! Just remodeled, Stunning single level contemporary house with sweeping panoramic views in prestigious Encino Hills and acclaimed Lanai Rd School District! This beautiful home boasts brand new HW flrs & recessed lighting throughout with tons of closet space & views from every room. The spacious open floor plan includes a dinning area & built in bar, Panoramic picture windows open to jetliner views, beautiful backyard & sparkling swimming pool making it ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Brand new kitchen with center island farmhouse-style sink stainless steel appliances quartz counter tops, breakfast area & adjacent laundry rm. The Master Suite facing the gorgeous views features his & hers walk in closets & bathroom w/ dual sinks, makeup counter and separate shower & tub. Located few mins away from the best private schools on Mulholland corridor and convenient access to the the FWYs while away from traffic & noise. Landlord Motivated!