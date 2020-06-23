All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

352 North KINGS Road

352 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

352 North Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
CHARMING SPANISH HOME IN BEVERLY GROVE. This 1920's residence features a grand living room with barrel ceiling, decorative fireplace with period tile and picture window, an open dining room leading into a remodeled, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar, and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. There are three generous bedrooms including an ensuite master with a remodeled bathroom including an extra-large shower. The home also offers central AC, beautiful hardwood floors, a covered front patio, recessed lighting, ample closet space, and a large private yard. Ideally located in the close proximity to Melrose, Beverly, Third Street and the Grove, this wonderful home is an excellent find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 North KINGS Road have any available units?
352 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 352 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
352 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 352 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 352 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 352 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 352 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 North KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 352 North KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 352 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 352 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 352 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
