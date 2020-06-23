352 North KINGS Road

Amenities

CHARMING SPANISH HOME IN BEVERLY GROVE. This 1920's residence features a grand living room with barrel ceiling, decorative fireplace with period tile and picture window, an open dining room leading into a remodeled, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar, and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. There are three generous bedrooms including an ensuite master with a remodeled bathroom including an extra-large shower. The home also offers central AC, beautiful hardwood floors, a covered front patio, recessed lighting, ample closet space, and a large private yard. Ideally located in the close proximity to Melrose, Beverly, Third Street and the Grove, this wonderful home is an excellent find.