3515 Beethoven St.

Fantastic Westside Home for Rent in Prime Location - Wonderful home for rent in prime Mar Vista area features a spacious open floorplan in the living and dining room. Recessed lighting in the living room, dining area, and kitchen .There are newly-refinished hardwood flooring in the living room, dining area, laundry area and one bedroom. Carpet in the master bedroom and family room. Hexagon tile honed flooring in the bathrooms and in the kitchen. The lovely kitchen features a Bosch stainless steel dishwasher, Viking four-burner gas stove with stainless range hood, a brand new 17.3 cu ft Fisher and Paykel Fridge, Quartz countertops and a stainless steel kitchen sink. Brand new washer and dryer in the laundry area. Home is equipped with a Nest thermostat. Full 2-car garage. Great neighborhood close to schools, parks, and lots of shopping and dining options.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5096070)