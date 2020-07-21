All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

3515 Beethoven St.

3515 Beethoven Street · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Westside Home for Rent in Prime Location - Wonderful home for rent in prime Mar Vista area features a spacious open floorplan in the living and dining room. Recessed lighting in the living room, dining area, and kitchen .There are newly-refinished hardwood flooring in the living room, dining area, laundry area and one bedroom. Carpet in the master bedroom and family room. Hexagon tile honed flooring in the bathrooms and in the kitchen. The lovely kitchen features a Bosch stainless steel dishwasher, Viking four-burner gas stove with stainless range hood, a brand new 17.3 cu ft Fisher and Paykel Fridge, Quartz countertops and a stainless steel kitchen sink. Brand new washer and dryer in the laundry area. Home is equipped with a Nest thermostat. Full 2-car garage. Great neighborhood close to schools, parks, and lots of shopping and dining options.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5096070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Beethoven St. have any available units?
3515 Beethoven St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Beethoven St. have?
Some of 3515 Beethoven St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Beethoven St. currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Beethoven St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Beethoven St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Beethoven St. is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Beethoven St. offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Beethoven St. offers parking.
Does 3515 Beethoven St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 Beethoven St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Beethoven St. have a pool?
No, 3515 Beethoven St. does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Beethoven St. have accessible units?
No, 3515 Beethoven St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Beethoven St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Beethoven St. has units with dishwashers.
