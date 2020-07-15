All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

3514 Military AVe

3514 Military Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Military Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
spacious well care single family home, in West LA - Property Id: 204510

Lovely house for rent in Westside Village near Palms Blvd & Sepulveda Blvd. 3 bed +2 3/4 bath. Upstairs master bed and bath w view past Downtown to Mt Baldy and Hollywood sign on a clear day. Big family room w tall ceiling and large windows. Kitchen has a cook's stove and new dishwasher. Hardwood floors in living areas. Downstairs junior master bedroom with its own bath. Washer and Dryer hookups. Big detached 2 car garage. Lots of storage. Central heat. Enclosed secure back yard. Will consider pets. Wonderful neighborhood, a peaceful pocket in West L.A. Easy accessibility to everything- 10 & 405 freeways, shopping, restaurants in West L.A., Culver City, Westwood, Santa Monica.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204510
Property Id 204510

(RLNE5465289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Military AVe have any available units?
3514 Military AVe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Military AVe have?
Some of 3514 Military AVe's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Military AVe currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Military AVe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Military AVe pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Military AVe is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Military AVe offer parking?
Yes, 3514 Military AVe offers parking.
Does 3514 Military AVe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 Military AVe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Military AVe have a pool?
No, 3514 Military AVe does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Military AVe have accessible units?
No, 3514 Military AVe does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Military AVe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 Military AVe has units with dishwashers.
