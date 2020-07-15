3514 Military AVe

Amenities

Lovely house for rent in Westside Village near Palms Blvd & Sepulveda Blvd. 3 bed +2 3/4 bath. Upstairs master bed and bath w view past Downtown to Mt Baldy and Hollywood sign on a clear day. Big family room w tall ceiling and large windows. Kitchen has a cook's stove and new dishwasher. Hardwood floors in living areas. Downstairs junior master bedroom with its own bath. Washer and Dryer hookups. Big detached 2 car garage. Lots of storage. Central heat. Enclosed secure back yard. Will consider pets. Wonderful neighborhood, a peaceful pocket in West L.A. Easy accessibility to everything- 10 & 405 freeways, shopping, restaurants in West L.A., Culver City, Westwood, Santa Monica.

