Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM

3512 VIA DOLCE

3512 via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

3512 via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Meticulously updated in modern style this Venice Beach Townhouse was taken to the studs and given a new sleek look. High vaulted ceilings invite you into an open concept living area with a gas fireplace and large patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, built-in office area, breakfast bar, and gorgeous quartz countertops. Upstairs are two separate bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The master boasts dual closets and a large master bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and lots of cabinet storage. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, tons of storage, private two-car garage with Laundry. The complex has a heated pool, spa, gym, sauna, meeting room, and sun deck. Water, trash, recycling, sewer paid by the landlord. Short distance to Washington Square, Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney, Venice Canals, Main street and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
3512 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 3512 VIA DOLCE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
3512 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 3512 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3512 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
Yes, 3512 VIA DOLCE offers parking.
Does 3512 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 VIA DOLCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
Yes, 3512 VIA DOLCE has a pool.
Does 3512 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 3512 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 VIA DOLCE has units with dishwashers.
