3512 VIA DOLCE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Meticulously updated in modern style this Venice Beach Townhouse was taken to the studs and given a new sleek look. High vaulted ceilings invite you into an open concept living area with a gas fireplace and large patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, built-in office area, breakfast bar, and gorgeous quartz countertops. Upstairs are two separate bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. The master boasts dual closets and a large master bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and lots of cabinet storage. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, tons of storage, private two-car garage with Laundry. The complex has a heated pool, spa, gym, sauna, meeting room, and sun deck. Water, trash, recycling, sewer paid by the landlord. Short distance to Washington Square, Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney, Venice Canals, Main street and so much more!