3506 EAGLE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located in Boyle Heights, minutes from Downtown's booming Arts District, this beautiful, newly remodeled duplex is an ideal home.Welcome to your two story, 2 bed 1.5 baths, completely remodeled home including its own backyard for separate entertaining and privacy. Other notable features include dual pane windows, laminate flooring throughout, modern cabinetry with quartz counter-tops, and sleek tile backsplash. The home boasts a large open living room floor plan with expansive kitchen, great for entertaining! All bedrooms newer flooring, and mirrored closet doors. Enclosed laundry in the hallway. Bathrooms have been newly tiled with modern finishes. Follow the newly cemented driveway to the rear to Home 2. Metro Rail is walking distance and easy transportation access. Tenant pays all utilities including - water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity. Call or Text Bobby (818) 381-1355 for showing appointment. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Landlord is responsible for paying Selling Agent Commission. Listing Agent is not representing the Landlord, and only helping Landlord with advertising. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.