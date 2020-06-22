All apartments in Los Angeles
3506 EAGLE Street

3506 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Eagle Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in Boyle Heights, minutes from Downtown's booming Arts District, this beautiful, newly remodeled duplex is an ideal home.Welcome to your two story, 2 bed 1.5 baths, completely remodeled home including its own backyard for separate entertaining and privacy. Other notable features include dual pane windows, laminate flooring throughout, modern cabinetry with quartz counter-tops, and sleek tile backsplash. The home boasts a large open living room floor plan with expansive kitchen, great for entertaining! All bedrooms newer flooring, and mirrored closet doors. Enclosed laundry in the hallway. Bathrooms have been newly tiled with modern finishes. Follow the newly cemented driveway to the rear to Home 2. Metro Rail is walking distance and easy transportation access. Tenant pays all utilities including - water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity. Call or Text Bobby (818) 381-1355 for showing appointment. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Landlord is responsible for paying Selling Agent Commission. Listing Agent is not representing the Landlord, and only helping Landlord with advertising. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 EAGLE Street have any available units?
3506 EAGLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 EAGLE Street have?
Some of 3506 EAGLE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 EAGLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3506 EAGLE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 EAGLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 3506 EAGLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3506 EAGLE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3506 EAGLE Street does offer parking.
Does 3506 EAGLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 EAGLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 EAGLE Street have a pool?
No, 3506 EAGLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 3506 EAGLE Street have accessible units?
No, 3506 EAGLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 EAGLE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 EAGLE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
