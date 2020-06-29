All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

350 North LAUREL Avenue

350 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

350 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This quintessential Spanish perfectly embodies the classic charm that remains timeless. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a converted garage/studio, and has plenty of outdoor space to entertain. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. The beautifully landscaped private backyard has a pool and spa, and a deck for al fresco dining. Centrally located in the hottest area of LA and a short distance away from restaurants, high-end boutiques on Melrose and Beverly Blvd, The Grove and Farmers Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 North LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
350 North LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 North LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 350 North LAUREL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 North LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
350 North LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 North LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 350 North LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 350 North LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 350 North LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 350 North LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 North LAUREL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 North LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 350 North LAUREL Avenue has a pool.
Does 350 North LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 350 North LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 350 North LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 North LAUREL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

