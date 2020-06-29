350 North LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

This quintessential Spanish perfectly embodies the classic charm that remains timeless. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a converted garage/studio, and has plenty of outdoor space to entertain. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances. The beautifully landscaped private backyard has a pool and spa, and a deck for al fresco dining. Centrally located in the hottest area of LA and a short distance away from restaurants, high-end boutiques on Melrose and Beverly Blvd, The Grove and Farmers Market.