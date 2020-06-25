3489 GREENWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage key fob access

Architectural Modern By AIH Development! This modern contemporary home allows you to enjoy the indoor & outdoor California lifestyle. The exterior of the home combines warm wood elements w/cool cement & steel finishes. Mature greenery surrounds the house & creates privacy. The open first floor combines the living & dining spaces; features a modern gas burning fireplace w/plenty of floor to ceiling windows and light hardwood floors. Rich walnut cabinetry blends seamlessly w/Calcutta marble accents & S.S. Viking appliances. The back yard oasis features an industrial, built-in poured concrete Chef BBQ, that ties in perfectly w/the cement fireplace surround. A rustic wood pergola encloses the space & allows evenings w/friends or watching movies on the outdoor media projector. Other features include outdoor sound system, a keyless entry front gate and electric window shades. Lease the lifestyle. Contact us today to schedule a private showing! TENANT OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE MID/END AUGUST.