Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

3489 GREENWOOD Avenue

3489 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3489 Greenwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Architectural Modern By AIH Development! This modern contemporary home allows you to enjoy the indoor & outdoor California lifestyle. The exterior of the home combines warm wood elements w/cool cement & steel finishes. Mature greenery surrounds the house & creates privacy. The open first floor combines the living & dining spaces; features a modern gas burning fireplace w/plenty of floor to ceiling windows and light hardwood floors. Rich walnut cabinetry blends seamlessly w/Calcutta marble accents & S.S. Viking appliances. The back yard oasis features an industrial, built-in poured concrete Chef BBQ, that ties in perfectly w/the cement fireplace surround. A rustic wood pergola encloses the space & allows evenings w/friends or watching movies on the outdoor media projector. Other features include outdoor sound system, a keyless entry front gate and electric window shades. Lease the lifestyle. Contact us today to schedule a private showing! TENANT OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE MID/END AUGUST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue have any available units?
3489 GREENWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3489 GREENWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3489 GREENWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
