3481 WONDER VIEW Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Stunning, Sleek, and sophisticated Lake Hollywood Hills View home. Updated at every angle with AMAZING, expansive views from virtually every room. The living room, dining area and kitchen are all open floor plan, ideal for entertaining. A large custom built outdoor deck is perfect for outdoor dining and enjoying sunsets. A fireplace, large screen TV, surround sound, and Fleetwood sliding invisible pocket doors complete the living room experience. The kitchen is beautifully appointed with Wolf appliances, including a steam-oven, breakfast bar, Caesarstone counters, custom cabinetry. The romantic master bedroom suite occupies the entire top-floor! It features a spacious deck with endless 180 degree view of city lights and sunsets. High-vaulted ceilings, walls of glass, fireplace and a sumptuous bath with separate shower. A large downstairs 5th bedroom with bath, perfect as a studio with separate entrance. $10,000 per/mo Unfurnished and $10,500 Furnished. Includes WiFi and security system