Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

3481 WONDER VIEW Place

3481 Wonder View Place · No Longer Available
Location

3481 Wonder View Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Stunning, Sleek, and sophisticated Lake Hollywood Hills View home. Updated at every angle with AMAZING, expansive views from virtually every room. The living room, dining area and kitchen are all open floor plan, ideal for entertaining. A large custom built outdoor deck is perfect for outdoor dining and enjoying sunsets. A fireplace, large screen TV, surround sound, and Fleetwood sliding invisible pocket doors complete the living room experience. The kitchen is beautifully appointed with Wolf appliances, including a steam-oven, breakfast bar, Caesarstone counters, custom cabinetry. The romantic master bedroom suite occupies the entire top-floor! It features a spacious deck with endless 180 degree view of city lights and sunsets. High-vaulted ceilings, walls of glass, fireplace and a sumptuous bath with separate shower. A large downstairs 5th bedroom with bath, perfect as a studio with separate entrance. $10,000 per/mo Unfurnished and $10,500 Furnished. Includes WiFi and security system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3481 WONDER VIEW Place have any available units?
3481 WONDER VIEW Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3481 WONDER VIEW Place have?
Some of 3481 WONDER VIEW Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3481 WONDER VIEW Place currently offering any rent specials?
3481 WONDER VIEW Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3481 WONDER VIEW Place pet-friendly?
No, 3481 WONDER VIEW Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3481 WONDER VIEW Place offer parking?
Yes, 3481 WONDER VIEW Place offers parking.
Does 3481 WONDER VIEW Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3481 WONDER VIEW Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3481 WONDER VIEW Place have a pool?
No, 3481 WONDER VIEW Place does not have a pool.
Does 3481 WONDER VIEW Place have accessible units?
No, 3481 WONDER VIEW Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3481 WONDER VIEW Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3481 WONDER VIEW Place has units with dishwashers.

