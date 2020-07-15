3480 BARHAM

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub lobby

This contemporary Mediterranean-style 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condominium offers comfort, space, and a private patio. The complex is set against the hills and is lushly landscaped. Moments away from studios, freeways and Hollywood, the unit is perfect for those wanting to be close to work, transportation, and many outdoor venues. Amenities in the complex include controlled access lobby and garage, pool, spa, laundry, two-car tandem parking, and is pet friendly (please inquire). Features include, laminate wood floors, gas fireplace, high ceilings, central heat and air, double sinks, walk-in closet, and recessed lighting.