All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3480 BARHAM.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3480 BARHAM
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

3480 BARHAM

3480 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3480 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
This contemporary Mediterranean-style 1 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor condominium offers comfort, space, and a private patio. The complex is set against the hills and is lushly landscaped. Moments away from studios, freeways and Hollywood, the unit is perfect for those wanting to be close to work, transportation, and many outdoor venues. Amenities in the complex include controlled access lobby and garage, pool, spa, laundry, two-car tandem parking, and is pet friendly (please inquire). Features include, laminate wood floors, gas fireplace, high ceilings, central heat and air, double sinks, walk-in closet, and recessed lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 BARHAM have any available units?
3480 BARHAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3480 BARHAM have?
Some of 3480 BARHAM's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 BARHAM currently offering any rent specials?
3480 BARHAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 BARHAM pet-friendly?
Yes, 3480 BARHAM is pet friendly.
Does 3480 BARHAM offer parking?
Yes, 3480 BARHAM offers parking.
Does 3480 BARHAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3480 BARHAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 BARHAM have a pool?
Yes, 3480 BARHAM has a pool.
Does 3480 BARHAM have accessible units?
No, 3480 BARHAM does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 BARHAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 3480 BARHAM does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College