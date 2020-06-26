3466 Glendon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Great newly remodeled one bedroom approximately 600 ft living space. Approximately 5 miles from the beach. Upper front unit in a two unit building, Two car safe driveway parking. Brand new kitchen tile counter, brand new tile floor in the bathroom and new shower, refinished hardwood floors in the livingroom, hall and bed room. The unit has great natural lighting and an awesome afternoon breeze! Quiet and peaceful West side neighborhood, walking distance from 7 Eleven, Trader Joes, CVS, Coffee bean. The Culver center is right down the street and has Ralphs, LA fitness, Best Buy and more great stores. Last but not least the unit has a spacious 250 square-foot patio area with lighting and electrical. The water and gas is covered in the rent.



