Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3463 Woodcliff Road

3463 N Woodcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

3463 N Woodcliff Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
VIEW VIEW VIEW...no expense spared!
Ulta-hip mid-century high in the Sherman Oaks Hills with easy access to the Beverly Hills, Bel Air, UCLA and the Valley. Featuring three levels with awesome views, black bamboo floors, Sub-Zero, 6 burner range, new carpet, fresh paint. Top floor has the master and master bath, and a large secondary bedroom and bathroom. Living area is open and has huge sliders to a giant wrap-around deck. Bottom floor has a two bedroom suite with a full bathroom and a separate entrance...Perfect for a music/artist's studio or home office. There is also a spa in the courtyard. Very private, and there is an attached one car garage and your own off-street parking circle. Rosecomare school district. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Woodcliff Road have any available units?
3463 Woodcliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 Woodcliff Road have?
Some of 3463 Woodcliff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Woodcliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Woodcliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Woodcliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Woodcliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3463 Woodcliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Woodcliff Road offers parking.
Does 3463 Woodcliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Woodcliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Woodcliff Road have a pool?
No, 3463 Woodcliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Woodcliff Road have accessible units?
No, 3463 Woodcliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Woodcliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Woodcliff Road has units with dishwashers.
