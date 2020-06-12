3463 Woodcliff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

VIEW VIEW VIEW...no expense spared!

Ulta-hip mid-century high in the Sherman Oaks Hills with easy access to the Beverly Hills, Bel Air, UCLA and the Valley. Featuring three levels with awesome views, black bamboo floors, Sub-Zero, 6 burner range, new carpet, fresh paint. Top floor has the master and master bath, and a large secondary bedroom and bathroom. Living area is open and has huge sliders to a giant wrap-around deck. Bottom floor has a two bedroom suite with a full bathroom and a separate entrance...Perfect for a music/artist's studio or home office. There is also a spa in the courtyard. Very private, and there is an attached one car garage and your own off-street parking circle. Rosecomare school district. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY