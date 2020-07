3460 STONER AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking garage

HOME NESTLED IN THE MAR VISTA HILLS. - KEYS AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP AT MILLER & DESATNIK

3 BEDROOM APARTMENT + BONUS ROOM

LARGE PRIVATE HOUSE ON QUIET ST HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT WASHER & DRYER HOOKUP CARPET IN BEDROOMS FRIDGE, STOVE, & DISHWASHER, FIREPLACE. 2 CAR GARAGE BACK YARD EXCELLENT LOCATION.



TO VIEW THIS UNIT YOU MAY BORROW KEYS AT OUR OFFICE:

MILLER & DESATNIK MANAGEMENT CO.

3623 MOTOR AVE. LOS ANGELES, CA 90034

310-838-1828

REFUNDABLE $40 CASH DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED (YOU MAY BORROW 1-4 SET OF KEYS WITH ONE DEPOSIT)

MONDAY-FRIDAY: 9AM-4PM, AND RETURN THEM BY 5PM

SATURDAY : 11AM-3PM AND RETURN THEM BY 4PM

OUR OFFICE HOURS ARE

MONDAY-FRIDAY: 9AM TO 5PM

SATURDAY: 11AM TO 4PM

FOR OUR COMPLETE VACANCY LISTING

PLEASE VISIT OUR FREE WEBSITE: WWW.MDRENTS.COM



WE ARE HAPPY TO MAKE REASONABLE ACCOMMODATIONS ALL APPLICANTS WITH DISABILITY UPON REQUEST.YOU CAN MAKE YOUR UNIT DISABILITY ACCESSIBLE UPON REQUEST



(RLNE5307800)