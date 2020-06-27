All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:10 PM

3453 Green Vista Drive

3453 Green Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3453 Green Vista Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Amazing single level contemporary adorned with mountain and valley view. Highlighted with a grand open living spaces, updated cooks kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless appliances. Expansive formal dining room, entertainers living room and beautiful family/media room with walls of glass overlooking the serene rear yard. Three spacious bedrooms that include wonderful master suite with walk-in and wardrobe closets along with private attached bath that includes seamless glass shower, dual sink vanity and grand soaking tub! Step out and relax in the stunning rear yard with elaborate cascading hillside waterfalls, mature landscape, expansive entertainers patio retreat with resort styled bar, built in BBQ kitchen and serene views! Located in the Lanai school district on a cul-de-sac street with easy Westside access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 Green Vista Drive have any available units?
3453 Green Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3453 Green Vista Drive have?
Some of 3453 Green Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 Green Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3453 Green Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 Green Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3453 Green Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3453 Green Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3453 Green Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 3453 Green Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 Green Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 Green Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3453 Green Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3453 Green Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3453 Green Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 Green Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3453 Green Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
