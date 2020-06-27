3453 Green Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Amazing single level contemporary adorned with mountain and valley view. Highlighted with a grand open living spaces, updated cooks kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless appliances. Expansive formal dining room, entertainers living room and beautiful family/media room with walls of glass overlooking the serene rear yard. Three spacious bedrooms that include wonderful master suite with walk-in and wardrobe closets along with private attached bath that includes seamless glass shower, dual sink vanity and grand soaking tub! Step out and relax in the stunning rear yard with elaborate cascading hillside waterfalls, mature landscape, expansive entertainers patio retreat with resort styled bar, built in BBQ kitchen and serene views! Located in the Lanai school district on a cul-de-sac street with easy Westside access!