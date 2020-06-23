3438 S 6th Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous fully remodeled house features brand new hardwood flooring and crown molding with recessed lighting throughout the unit. Beautiful kitchen with a full brand new set of stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator and range). Central A/C. Brand new bathroom and kitchen plumbing and accessories. This unit is located in the back. The exterior of the property has recently been remodeled and looks fantastic! New wood double pane windows and complete siding building with fresh landscaping and brand new remote access gate. Minutes away from Midtown Crossing (Lowe's, Smart & Final, Chase, Bank of America, ULTA, Petsmart, Ralphs and etc.), Kaiser Permanente, USC and Mount St. Mary's University. Amenities - Stainless Steel Stove - Stainless Steel Refrigerator - Stainless Steel Range - Engineered Hard Wood Flooring - Central A/C - Recessed Lighting - Security Cameras - Home Ring Alarm - Remote Access Gate - Easy Pull Down Blinds - The whole apartment is FULLY GUTTED and REMODELED Utilities - Gardener Details - 2 BD/2 BA - Parking space. Pets: - Will consider pet. Rental Terms - Available: January 1 - Application Fee: $40.00 - Lease: 1 year minimum.