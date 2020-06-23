All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

3438 S 6th Avenue

3438 S 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3438 S 6th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous fully remodeled house features brand new hardwood flooring and crown molding with recessed lighting throughout the unit. Beautiful kitchen with a full brand new set of stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator and range). Central A/C. Brand new bathroom and kitchen plumbing and accessories. This unit is located in the back. The exterior of the property has recently been remodeled and looks fantastic! New wood double pane windows and complete siding building with fresh landscaping and brand new remote access gate. Minutes away from Midtown Crossing (Lowe's, Smart & Final, Chase, Bank of America, ULTA, Petsmart, Ralphs and etc.), Kaiser Permanente, USC and Mount St. Mary's University. Amenities - Stainless Steel Stove - Stainless Steel Refrigerator - Stainless Steel Range - Engineered Hard Wood Flooring - Central A/C - Recessed Lighting - Security Cameras - Home Ring Alarm - Remote Access Gate - Easy Pull Down Blinds - The whole apartment is FULLY GUTTED and REMODELED Utilities - Gardener Details - 2 BD/2 BA - Parking space. Pets: - Will consider pet. Rental Terms - Available: January 1 - Application Fee: $40.00 - Lease: 1 year minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 S 6th Avenue have any available units?
3438 S 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 S 6th Avenue have?
Some of 3438 S 6th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 S 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3438 S 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 S 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 S 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3438 S 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3438 S 6th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3438 S 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 S 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 S 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3438 S 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3438 S 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3438 S 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 S 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 S 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
