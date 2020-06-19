All apartments in Los Angeles
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3438 Mentone Ave

3438 Mentone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3438 Mentone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
3438 Mentone Ave - 2 Available 08/01/19 Lovely and Lively Lower Level Pet Friendly One Bedroom with PRIVATE patio! - This Culver City adjacent community is nestled away between Palms and Rose. Tucked away on the lower front it has a private balcony great for relaxing. There are beautiful wood floors throughout. The living room looks out on the patio. The kitchen features a dual stainless steel sink, garbage disposal, fridge, stove, dishwasher and tons of cabinet space. The bedroom is spacious and includes a large closet with built-in shelves. The bathroom has a lovely vanity, shower and tub. This community is centrally located seconds to the 10 freeway, trendy restaurants, shopping and much much more!

Property Features:
- On-site Laundry
- Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time

Apartment Features:
- Private Patio
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Laminate Flooring
- Good amount of storage space

Please ask us about our animal policy!

For more details on renting this property or similar properties call/text Martisa Mapp (323) 207-0833

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Mentone Ave have any available units?
3438 Mentone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 Mentone Ave have?
Some of 3438 Mentone Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 Mentone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Mentone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Mentone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 Mentone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3438 Mentone Ave offer parking?
No, 3438 Mentone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3438 Mentone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3438 Mentone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Mentone Ave have a pool?
No, 3438 Mentone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3438 Mentone Ave have accessible units?
No, 3438 Mentone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Mentone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 Mentone Ave has units with dishwashers.
