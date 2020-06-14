3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful palisades home with outstanding ocean harbor view. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel sink. Upgraded bathroom and oak hardwood floors throughout the house. Semi-furnished: Refrigerator / freezer, large 5 burner stove, washer and dryer, 2 televisions, dining table with 2 chairs, floating kitchen island, and Murphy bed. Plenty of storage with a large walk-in storage area under the house and a backyard shed. Enjoy an ocean view sunrise on the large deck. 1 car garage with automatic roll-up door / remote. Numerous fruit trees and backyard space to enjoy.