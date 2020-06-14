All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue

3435 South Kerckhoff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3435 South Kerckhoff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful palisades home with outstanding ocean harbor view. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel sink. Upgraded bathroom and oak hardwood floors throughout the house. Semi-furnished: Refrigerator / freezer, large 5 burner stove, washer and dryer, 2 televisions, dining table with 2 chairs, floating kitchen island, and Murphy bed. Plenty of storage with a large walk-in storage area under the house and a backyard shed. Enjoy an ocean view sunrise on the large deck. 1 car garage with automatic roll-up door / remote. Numerous fruit trees and backyard space to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue have any available units?
3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue have?
Some of 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue offers parking.
Does 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue have a pool?
No, 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 S Kerckhoff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College