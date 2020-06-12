All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3433 madera ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3433 madera ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

3433 madera ave

3433 Madera Avenue · (310) 245-4971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3433 Madera Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1980 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom los angeles Atwater village - Property Id: 86095

Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath $ 1980 per month ,
1 year lease min. Credit and references will be checked , approximately 800 Sq. ft. completely remodeled in atwater village , lower floor unit in a 5 units apartment. Large bedroom with closet, Large living room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets, dinning room, granite counter top,
AC/heater , hardwood floor , tiles bathroom KOHLER tub, brand new refrigerator, stove, easy access to the 5, 134, 2, 101, 110 centrally located silverlake, Glendale, burbank, Atwater village los feliz echo park , downtown LA. SORRY NO PETS
For more info & more pictures please contact JENNIE 310-245-4971 pomedesign@gmail.com
Shown by appt. only , please do not disturb occupants, please leave a message or text
3433 Madera Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90039
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86095
Property Id 86095

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 madera ave have any available units?
3433 madera ave has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 madera ave have?
Some of 3433 madera ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 madera ave currently offering any rent specials?
3433 madera ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 madera ave pet-friendly?
No, 3433 madera ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3433 madera ave offer parking?
No, 3433 madera ave does not offer parking.
Does 3433 madera ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3433 madera ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 madera ave have a pool?
No, 3433 madera ave does not have a pool.
Does 3433 madera ave have accessible units?
No, 3433 madera ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 madera ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 madera ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3433 madera ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity