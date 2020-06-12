Amenities

1 bedroom 1 bathroom los angeles Atwater village - Property Id: 86095



Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath $ 1980 per month ,

1 year lease min. Credit and references will be checked , approximately 800 Sq. ft. completely remodeled in atwater village , lower floor unit in a 5 units apartment. Large bedroom with closet, Large living room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets, dinning room, granite counter top,

AC/heater , hardwood floor , tiles bathroom KOHLER tub, brand new refrigerator, stove, easy access to the 5, 134, 2, 101, 110 centrally located silverlake, Glendale, burbank, Atwater village los feliz echo park , downtown LA. SORRY NO PETS

For more info & more pictures please contact JENNIE 310-245-4971 pomedesign@gmail.com

Shown by appt. only , please do not disturb occupants, please leave a message or text

3433 Madera Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90039

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86095

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763477)