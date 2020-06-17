3432 S Peck Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing opportunity to rent prime San Pedro real estate. 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo over looking views from Hollywood into Orange County. This Point Fermin condo has custom tile laid throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms. The open layout allows the formal dining room, family room, eating area, and full bar to face the outstanding views this property offers. The kitchen is upgraded with a GE built-in doublewide refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, custom tiled counters and wooden cabinetry. The family room and bar lead to sliding glass doors which open to the homes patio -- set with bbq and sitting areas. A crown molding finish is found throughout the home along with 2 fireplaces: one in the entertaining area and the other in the master suite. A washer/dyer is included inside the unit and all doors are made extra-wide. Skylights can be found at the entrance and in the kitchen. Multiple custom wood built-ins are arranged throughout the home and closets. The formal dining room is adorned by a crystal chandelier and parking is in the subterranean garage and comes with 2 spots.