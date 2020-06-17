All apartments in Los Angeles
3432 S Peck Avenue
3432 S Peck Avenue

3432 South Peck Avenue · (310) 378-9494
Location

3432 South Peck Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing opportunity to rent prime San Pedro real estate. 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo over looking views from Hollywood into Orange County. This Point Fermin condo has custom tile laid throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms. The open layout allows the formal dining room, family room, eating area, and full bar to face the outstanding views this property offers. The kitchen is upgraded with a GE built-in doublewide refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, custom tiled counters and wooden cabinetry. The family room and bar lead to sliding glass doors which open to the homes patio -- set with bbq and sitting areas. A crown molding finish is found throughout the home along with 2 fireplaces: one in the entertaining area and the other in the master suite. A washer/dyer is included inside the unit and all doors are made extra-wide. Skylights can be found at the entrance and in the kitchen. Multiple custom wood built-ins are arranged throughout the home and closets. The formal dining room is adorned by a crystal chandelier and parking is in the subterranean garage and comes with 2 spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 S Peck Avenue have any available units?
3432 S Peck Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 S Peck Avenue have?
Some of 3432 S Peck Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 S Peck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3432 S Peck Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 S Peck Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3432 S Peck Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3432 S Peck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3432 S Peck Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3432 S Peck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 S Peck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 S Peck Avenue have a pool?
No, 3432 S Peck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3432 S Peck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3432 S Peck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 S Peck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3432 S Peck Avenue has units with dishwashers.
