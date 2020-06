Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Locatedon a quiet cul-de-sac in Silicon Beach (home totech companies such as Google, Yahoo!, and YouTube), this light-filled loft-style home is just steps from the Venice Pier and beach, where you can catch some rays and some serious people-watching! Just steps away are Main Street cafes, restaurants, and bars. And be sure to check out the canal views from the top floor balcony!