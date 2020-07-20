All apartments in Los Angeles
3420 Beswick Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

3420 Beswick Street

3420 Beswick Street · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Beswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to 3420 Beswick St! 5 Bedrooms and 3 Baths! A newly built townhome style Duplex located in trendy Boyle heights! This is one of the quickest growing neighborhoods in all of LA! This home was built around the art of entertaining, with flawless designer details, an open floor plan, & large windows that pour in natural light. Both units have top of the line Laminate Flooring, Custom Kitchen Cabinets with gorgeous light Quartz Countertop & brand new Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Beautiful Lighting throughout, Central Heating, and custom window shades. All units are separately metered and green certified! Equipped with an automatic residential fire sprinkler system and low impact / highly efficient landscaping. Close proximity to major freeways, downtown Los Angeles and the USC Medical Center. Pictures are from a model match home and construction will be complete this JUNE. Approximately 1869 Sq Feet per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Beswick Street have any available units?
3420 Beswick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Beswick Street have?
Some of 3420 Beswick Street's amenities include new construction, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Beswick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Beswick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Beswick Street pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Beswick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3420 Beswick Street offer parking?
No, 3420 Beswick Street does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Beswick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Beswick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Beswick Street have a pool?
No, 3420 Beswick Street does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Beswick Street have accessible units?
No, 3420 Beswick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Beswick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Beswick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
