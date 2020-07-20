3420 Beswick Street

Amenities

Welcome to 3420 Beswick St! 5 Bedrooms and 3 Baths! A newly built townhome style Duplex located in trendy Boyle heights! This is one of the quickest growing neighborhoods in all of LA! This home was built around the art of entertaining, with flawless designer details, an open floor plan, & large windows that pour in natural light. Both units have top of the line Laminate Flooring, Custom Kitchen Cabinets with gorgeous light Quartz Countertop & brand new Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Beautiful Lighting throughout, Central Heating, and custom window shades. All units are separately metered and green certified! Equipped with an automatic residential fire sprinkler system and low impact / highly efficient landscaping. Close proximity to major freeways, downtown Los Angeles and the USC Medical Center. Pictures are from a model match home and construction will be complete this JUNE. Approximately 1869 Sq Feet per unit.