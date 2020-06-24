All apartments in Los Angeles
3412 Barham Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3412 Barham Boulevard

3412 Barham Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Barham Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This 2-bed and 1 bath cottage like home located in a prime location and won't last! Plenty of storage with a den off the kitchen. Bedroom are good size. Parking for multiple cars. Washer and Dryer are included. Just minutes from Universal Studios and City Walk. Easy access to the 101 Freeway! Nearby schools include Valley View Elementary, Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School, and Hollywood High School. Parking for multiple cars. Washer and Dryer are included. Utilities to be paid by Tenant. Please contact us for a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Barham Boulevard have any available units?
3412 Barham Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3412 Barham Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Barham Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Barham Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Barham Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3412 Barham Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Barham Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3412 Barham Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 Barham Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Barham Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3412 Barham Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Barham Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3412 Barham Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Barham Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Barham Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 Barham Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 Barham Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
