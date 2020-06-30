All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101

3401 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3401 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Westside 2 Bed, 1 3/4 Bath Condo Minutes from the 405 & 10 - Located in peaceful Westside Village, this gorgeous ground level 2 bed, 1 3/4 bath condo features a modern kitchen that has stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher and granite counters. European-style rustic maple cabinetry, high ceilings and crown moldings add sophistication and charm. The large living room has a faux fireplace, wood floors and huge sliding glass windows that flood the space with natural light plus two private patios perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. 2 spacious bedrooms, including a beautiful master suite lie off of the formal entry along with 2 bathrooms and a washer/dryer. Lush center courtyard and amazing rooftop deck with ocean and city views and room for festive barbeques. Just minutes from great shopping, restaurants and freeway access.

Terms: 1 year lease. Security deposit equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water. Pets are allowed - please inquire about weight and breed restrictions. Please call 310-839-8970 for an appointment today!

(RLNE5516321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 have any available units?
3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 have?
Some of 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 is pet friendly.
Does 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 offer parking?
No, 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 does not offer parking.
Does 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 have a pool?
No, 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 does not have a pool.
Does 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 have accessible units?
No, 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101 has units with dishwashers.

