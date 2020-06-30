3401 S. Bentley Ave. #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill

Gorgeous Westside 2 Bed, 1 3/4 Bath Condo Minutes from the 405 & 10 - Located in peaceful Westside Village, this gorgeous ground level 2 bed, 1 3/4 bath condo features a modern kitchen that has stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher and granite counters. European-style rustic maple cabinetry, high ceilings and crown moldings add sophistication and charm. The large living room has a faux fireplace, wood floors and huge sliding glass windows that flood the space with natural light plus two private patios perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. 2 spacious bedrooms, including a beautiful master suite lie off of the formal entry along with 2 bathrooms and a washer/dryer. Lush center courtyard and amazing rooftop deck with ocean and city views and room for festive barbeques. Just minutes from great shopping, restaurants and freeway access.



Terms: 1 year lease. Security deposit equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water. Pets are allowed - please inquire about weight and breed restrictions. Please call 310-839-8970 for an appointment today!



(RLNE5516321)