All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
340 North MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

340 North MANSFIELD Avenue

340 N Mansfield Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

340 N Mansfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully restored spacious lower unit of a character Spanish Duplex on a tree lined street in prime Hancock Park. 2bd/2.5ba plus an office/3rd bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Grand scale Living Room with romantic fireplace, formal dining, Kitchen with Viking Range and breakfast nook, Master Suite features 2 walk in closets & a luxurious Bath. Shared backyard with sundeck, spa, and fruit trees. Electric car charger on premises. With a high walk score of 90, you can easily leave your car at home and stroll to nearby Art Galleries, shops & fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
340 North MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
340 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 North MANSFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College