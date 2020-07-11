Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry fireplace garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities concierge elevator gym pool cats allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit internet access sauna

Quality living the way it is meant to be in a highly desirable Valley Village, CA location situated between Studio City and Sherman Oaks - welcome to your new home at Club Riverside Apartments! The perfect complement to any renter's lifestyle, our community places residents right where they need to be in the middle of it all. Fine and casual dining, world class shops and boutiques on Ventura Boulevard, and hiking at Coldwater Canyon Park are just minutes from Club Riverside.Thoughtfully designed two bedroom apartment homes are complete with well-appointed interiors. At Club Riverside our floor plans feature all electric kitchens, carpeted floors, large walk-in closets, private balconies and patios and spacious living areas. When it's time to relax Club Riverside has you covered with our impressive community amenities.