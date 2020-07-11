All apartments in Los Angeles
Club Riverside

12747 Riverside Drive · (818) 938-8375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12747 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Club Riverside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
fire pit
internet access
sauna
Quality living the way it is meant to be in a highly desirable Valley Village, CA location situated between Studio City and Sherman Oaks - welcome to your new home at Club Riverside Apartments! The perfect complement to any renter's lifestyle, our community places residents right where they need to be in the middle of it all. Fine and casual dining, world class shops and boutiques on Ventura Boulevard, and hiking at Coldwater Canyon Park are just minutes from Club Riverside.Thoughtfully designed two bedroom apartment homes are complete with well-appointed interiors. At Club Riverside our floor plans feature all electric kitchens, carpeted floors, large walk-in closets, private balconies and patios and spacious living areas. When it's time to relax Club Riverside has you covered with our impressive community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Assigned, Gated Garage Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Club Riverside have any available units?
Club Riverside has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Club Riverside have?
Some of Club Riverside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Club Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
Club Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Club Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, Club Riverside is pet friendly.
Does Club Riverside offer parking?
Yes, Club Riverside offers parking.
Does Club Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Club Riverside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Club Riverside have a pool?
Yes, Club Riverside has a pool.
Does Club Riverside have accessible units?
Yes, Club Riverside has accessible units.
Does Club Riverside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Club Riverside has units with dishwashers.
