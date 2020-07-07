339 E 35th St

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home One Mile from USC!!! Open House Saturday - The entry way leads you into the large living room and dining room.



Two bedrooms have a Jack & Jill bathroom and large closets.



The en-suite bedroom is one of the largest rooms in the house. It features a tiled bathroom with a glass enclosure.



The U-Shaped Kitchen has a generous amount of storage and counter space. Appliances include a stove and refrigerator.



The large backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining your guests. It includes a bonus room which can be used as a workshop, studio or additional storage space.



Open House Saturday (11/23) 12PM-12:30PM

Contact the Leasing Department at (888) 721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com



