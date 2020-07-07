All apartments in Los Angeles
339 E 35th St
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

339 E 35th St

339 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

339 East 35th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home One Mile from USC!!! Open House Saturday - The entry way leads you into the large living room and dining room.

Two bedrooms have a Jack & Jill bathroom and large closets.

The en-suite bedroom is one of the largest rooms in the house. It features a tiled bathroom with a glass enclosure.

The U-Shaped Kitchen has a generous amount of storage and counter space. Appliances include a stove and refrigerator.

The large backyard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining your guests. It includes a bonus room which can be used as a workshop, studio or additional storage space.

Open House Saturday (11/23) 12PM-12:30PM
Contact the Leasing Department at (888) 721-2228 x6 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement.com

(RLNE5337822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 E 35th St have any available units?
339 E 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 339 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
339 E 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 E 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 339 E 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 339 E 35th St offer parking?
No, 339 E 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 339 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 E 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 339 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 339 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 339 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 339 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 E 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 E 35th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 E 35th St does not have units with air conditioning.

