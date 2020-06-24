All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3389 Bennett Drive

3389 N Bennett Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3389 N Bennett Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

Available 03/17/19 3389 Bennett Dr, Los Angeles, CA is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home built in 1950 that is 1,250 sq ft and with a lot size of 4,500 sqft. It includes a front and backyard, parking garage, washer and dryer hookups, and kitchen appliances.

Amenities:
? Large Kitchen
? Patio
? Newly Remodeled
? Air Conditioning
? 2 Car Parking Garage
? Washer Dryer Hookups
? Kitchen Appliances
? Front and Backyard

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27603

(RLNE4728081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3389 Bennett Drive have any available units?
3389 Bennett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3389 Bennett Drive have?
Some of 3389 Bennett Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3389 Bennett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3389 Bennett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3389 Bennett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3389 Bennett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3389 Bennett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3389 Bennett Drive offers parking.
Does 3389 Bennett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3389 Bennett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3389 Bennett Drive have a pool?
No, 3389 Bennett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3389 Bennett Drive have accessible units?
No, 3389 Bennett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3389 Bennett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3389 Bennett Drive has units with dishwashers.
