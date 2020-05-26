All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3375 MANNING AVE # 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3375 MANNING AVE # 20
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3375 MANNING AVE # 20

3375 S Manning Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3375 S Manning Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
NEAR METRO! SPACIOUS, UPDATED 2 BD IN MID-CENTURY COURTYARD BUILDING WITH POOL
This second floor two bedroom 1 bath apartment is calling your name. Hear its siren song. Located on a quiet street off of Palms Blvd, right next to multi-million dollar homes on one side, and EASY transportation access on the other (walk to the Metro and hop on the 10 fwy in seconds!), with remodeled kitchen with white marbleized quartz countertops in combination with refinished hardwood flooring make this a diamond in the rough. Don\'t be fooled by the age of the building, this unit more than pulls its weight in modern finishes. It even has new, double-paned windows. They slide right open! No more struggling to get your window open!
On-site laundry, 1 parking spot included?. what more could you ask for? Oh, location you say? It\'s got that in spades! Only a 5 minute walk the Palms stop on the Metro Expo Line, and if you go by car, 3 minutes to downtown Culver. It\'s also convenient to access the 405 AND the 10 freeways, making it a very central spot on the Westside. Right down the hill is a shopping center with Vons, Rite Aid, Starbucks and various eateries PLUS some of the best sushi in LA at Sushi Zo.

Available NOW
1 Months\' Rent Deposit
Building Water and Trash Paid by Owner
Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
1 Parking Space
Laundry On-Site
Sorry, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 have any available units?
3375 MANNING AVE # 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 have?
Some of 3375 MANNING AVE # 20's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 currently offering any rent specials?
3375 MANNING AVE # 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 pet-friendly?
No, 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 offer parking?
Yes, 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 offers parking.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 have a pool?
Yes, 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 has a pool.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 have accessible units?
No, 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3375 MANNING AVE # 20 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College