3372 Rowena # 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3372 Rowena # 4

3372 W Rowena Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3372 W Rowena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Recently Renovated Spacious 1,400 Sq-Ft 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom + Loft Town-home is located in a highly coveted area in Los Feliz. Unit features brand new flooring & bathrooms, newly painted ,high ceilings, central a/c, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, including a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. In addition, a washer and dryer , Fireplace and a private balcony; Master bedroom includes a large bathroom shower and walk-in closet along with a separated bedroom/bathroom with closet + 2 parking spaces. Conveniently located off of Los Feliz Blvd, very close proximity to many Scenic Griffith Park hiking trails, Famous Hollywood Blvd, restaurants for all your dining and entertainment needs & close commute 5, 101, 134 Highways. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 Rowena # 4 have any available units?
3372 Rowena # 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3372 Rowena # 4 have?
Some of 3372 Rowena # 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 Rowena # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3372 Rowena # 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 Rowena # 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3372 Rowena # 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3372 Rowena # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3372 Rowena # 4 offers parking.
Does 3372 Rowena # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3372 Rowena # 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 Rowena # 4 have a pool?
No, 3372 Rowena # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3372 Rowena # 4 have accessible units?
No, 3372 Rowena # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 Rowena # 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3372 Rowena # 4 has units with dishwashers.
