3372 Rowena # 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Recently Renovated Spacious 1,400 Sq-Ft 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom + Loft Town-home is located in a highly coveted area in Los Feliz. Unit features brand new flooring & bathrooms, newly painted ,high ceilings, central a/c, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, including a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. In addition, a washer and dryer , Fireplace and a private balcony; Master bedroom includes a large bathroom shower and walk-in closet along with a separated bedroom/bathroom with closet + 2 parking spaces. Conveniently located off of Los Feliz Blvd, very close proximity to many Scenic Griffith Park hiking trails, Famous Hollywood Blvd, restaurants for all your dining and entertainment needs & close commute 5, 101, 134 Highways. Pet Friendly.