3366 Troy Drive

Amenities
Modern
Mid Century Gem located in the Hollywood Hills. Situated in the highly desirable Hollywood Manor/Lake Hollywood neighborhood with
great views of the mountains and natural light that floods the home throughout the day. This home boasts exquisite detail and
craftsmanship featuring 2,047 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with original wood floors. Upgraded and modern fixtures
throughout the home. The open floor plan compliments entertaining guests which flows from living area to dining area with French-doors
that open to a large balcony. On the lower level, the master suite features a sitting room with high ceilings and master custom designed
large walk in closet. The remodeled bathroom with upgraded counters, bidet, and soaking tub. Both downstairs bedrooms open onto the
expansive deck that has been recently upgraded with Azek for minimal maintenance. This fully redesigned and remodeled private
backyard is a great feature for families that enjoy entertaining. This home has it all ! It is nestled in an ideal location less than 5 miles to
101, 134, I-5 Freeways. Close to the Hollywood Bowl, Ford Theater, major production studios, Universal Studios, Shopping Centers and
Restaurants.