3366 Troy Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Mid Century Gem located in the Hollywood Hills. Situated in the highly desirable Hollywood Manor/Lake Hollywood neighborhood with

great views of the mountains and natural light that floods the home throughout the day. This home boasts exquisite detail and

craftsmanship featuring 2,047 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with original wood floors. Upgraded and modern fixtures

throughout the home. The open floor plan compliments entertaining guests which flows from living area to dining area with French-doors

that open to a large balcony. On the lower level, the master suite features a sitting room with high ceilings and master custom designed

large walk in closet. The remodeled bathroom with upgraded counters, bidet, and soaking tub. Both downstairs bedrooms open onto the

expansive deck that has been recently upgraded with Azek for minimal maintenance. This fully redesigned and remodeled private

backyard is a great feature for families that enjoy entertaining. This home has it all ! It is nestled in an ideal location less than 5 miles to

101, 134, I-5 Freeways. Close to the Hollywood Bowl, Ford Theater, major production studios, Universal Studios, Shopping Centers and

Restaurants.