Los Angeles, CA
3366 Troy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3366 Troy Drive

3366 N Troy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3366 N Troy Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Modern
Mid Century Gem located in the Hollywood Hills. Situated in the highly desirable Hollywood Manor/Lake Hollywood neighborhood with
great views of the mountains and natural light that floods the home throughout the day. This home boasts exquisite detail and
craftsmanship featuring 2,047 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with original wood floors. Upgraded and modern fixtures
throughout the home. The open floor plan compliments entertaining guests which flows from living area to dining area with French-doors
that open to a large balcony. On the lower level, the master suite features a sitting room with high ceilings and master custom designed
large walk in closet. The remodeled bathroom with upgraded counters, bidet, and soaking tub. Both downstairs bedrooms open onto the
expansive deck that has been recently upgraded with Azek for minimal maintenance. This fully redesigned and remodeled private
backyard is a great feature for families that enjoy entertaining. This home has it all ! It is nestled in an ideal location less than 5 miles to
101, 134, I-5 Freeways. Close to the Hollywood Bowl, Ford Theater, major production studios, Universal Studios, Shopping Centers and
Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3366 Troy Drive have any available units?
3366 Troy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3366 Troy Drive have?
Some of 3366 Troy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3366 Troy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3366 Troy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3366 Troy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3366 Troy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3366 Troy Drive offer parking?
No, 3366 Troy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3366 Troy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3366 Troy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3366 Troy Drive have a pool?
No, 3366 Troy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3366 Troy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3366 Troy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3366 Troy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3366 Troy Drive has units with dishwashers.
