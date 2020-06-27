3365 WONDER VIEW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Soak in the mesmerizing panoramic views from this elegant 4 bedroom home in the coveted Lake Hollywood Knolls - known for its super convenient access to downtown, most major studios & miles of hiking trails into Griffith Park and around the serene reservoir. The sophisticated living room is appointed with character details such as a high trayed ceiling, built in bookcases, a mantled fireplace & French doors that open onto a wonderful balcony ideal for kicking back or entertaining guests al fresco. The formal dining room also provides access via French doors to the spacious terrace and is adjacent to the cheerful, classic all white kitchen. Upstairs two bedrooms reside on the other side of the formal entry while the lower level provides the 3rd ensuite bedroom and a grand private master suite with European spa like marble bathroom. Pets &/or children may enjoy playing on the fenced grassy area on the terraced street to street with mature trees & lush shrubs.