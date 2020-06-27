All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

3365 WONDER VIEW Drive

3365 Wonder View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3365 Wonder View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Soak in the mesmerizing panoramic views from this elegant 4 bedroom home in the coveted Lake Hollywood Knolls - known for its super convenient access to downtown, most major studios & miles of hiking trails into Griffith Park and around the serene reservoir. The sophisticated living room is appointed with character details such as a high trayed ceiling, built in bookcases, a mantled fireplace & French doors that open onto a wonderful balcony ideal for kicking back or entertaining guests al fresco. The formal dining room also provides access via French doors to the spacious terrace and is adjacent to the cheerful, classic all white kitchen. Upstairs two bedrooms reside on the other side of the formal entry while the lower level provides the 3rd ensuite bedroom and a grand private master suite with European spa like marble bathroom. Pets &/or children may enjoy playing on the fenced grassy area on the terraced street to street with mature trees & lush shrubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive have any available units?
3365 WONDER VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive have?
Some of 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3365 WONDER VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3365 WONDER VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
